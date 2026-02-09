Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid government-opposition stand-off

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day after it was adjourned twice on Monday. The first adjournment was till noon and the second till 2:00pm. The House will now reconvene on Tuesday at 11:00am. The disruptions were caused by opposition members who insisted that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak first.

Speech controversy Congress members insist on Gandhi speaking 1st When the House resumed at noon, TDP member Krishna Prasad Tenneti took the Chair. He asked Shashi Tharoor to speak on the Budget, but Congress members insisted that Gandhi should speak first. Tenneti clarified that Tharoor was nominated by Congress to speak on the Budget and asked if Gandhi would also address it. The House was then adjourned till 2:00pm.

Cricket accolades Am i allowed to speak? asks Gandhi When it reconvened again at 2:00pm, Gandhi told BJP MP, Sandhya Ray, who was in the Chair, that "an hour ago, a Member of the House went to the Speaker; the Speaker committed to us that I will be allowed to speak here and raise some points before the budget discussion." "Now, you are going back on your word. So I'd like to know, am I allowed to speak those points or not?" he asked.

Advertisement