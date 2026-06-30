'Lose vote, lose benefits': Shivakumar's warning as Karnataka SIR begins 

Welfare warning

'If you lose right to vote, you'll lose government benefits'

Shivakumar stressed that failure to submit enumeration forms could lead to loss of voting rights. "From June 30 to July 29, BLOs appointed by the Election Commission will visit every household and distribute the Enumeration Form. Every voter must compulsorily fill out and submit the form within 30 days, along with the required documents and a recent photograph," he said. "This is the responsibility of every voter. If you fail to submit the form, you will lose your voting rights."