LS adjourned sine die after opening session with 'Vande Mataram'
What's the story
In a historic first, the Lok Sabha opened its final Monsoon Session sitting with the national song "Vande Mataram" on Thursday. The move comes just days after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to a new law protecting the national song. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and other members were present during this session. However, shortly after this, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die. He also did not deliver the customary valedictory address.
Legal framework
New law gives legal protection to 'Vande Mataram'
The new legislation gives legal protection to "Vande Mataram," making it a punishable offense to intentionally disrupt or prevent its singing. This brings the national song on par with the National Anthem in terms of legal status.
The government had previously issued protocols for singing at official functions.
The order mandated that six stanzas of "Vande Mataram" be sung on occasions such as the arrival of the President, unfurling of the Tricolor flag, and addresses by governors.
Singing guidelines
Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die
After the national song was played, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, drawing curtains on a stormy session that saw repeated protests by the opposition over the police action on students, alleged temple donation theft, and passage of several key bills without a debate.
Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die after a brief assembly that saw Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge blast the BJP over a "purification" ceremony held at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground after his rally on August 8.
Speaker
Session began on July 20
The session, which began on July 20, was initially marked by protests over the NEET paper leak issue and alleged donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The opposition later turned its attention to the police action against students in Jantar Mantar on July 20, demanding answers from Home Minister Amit Shah.
On Wednesday, Shah stated that he was prepared for a debate and would respond to any and all questions posed by the opposition by 3:00pm.