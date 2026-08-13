LS adjourned sine die after opening session with 'Vande Mataram' 

The new legislation gives legal protection to "Vande Mataram," making it a punishable offense to intentionally disrupt or prevent its singing. This brings the national song on par with the National Anthem in terms of legal status.

The government had previously issued protocols for singing at official functions.

The order mandated that six stanzas of "Vande Mataram" be sung on occasions such as the arrival of the President, unfurling of the Tricolor flag, and addresses by governors.