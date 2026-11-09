'Khushiyon ka Eid': BJP slams Kharge's Diwali message
What's the story
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Diwali greeting has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In his message, Kharge described Diwali as "khushiyon ka ek Eid (An Eid of happiness)," and emphasized the importance of unity and harmony during the festive season. However, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Kharge of hurting Hindu sentiments for political appeasement.
Accusations
BJP accuses Congress of anti-Hindu mindset
Kesavan also accused the Congress party of having a "Hindu virodhi" (anti-Hindu) mindset and referred to the incident where Kharge allegedly demeaned the sacred Mahakumbh.
"M Kharge's twisted Diwali greetings underline the blunt fact how the Congress party will never hesitate to hurt and humiliate the faith and sentiment of crores of Hindu devotees just to peddle their toxic politics of religious appeasement," he said.
Previous comments
Rahul Gandhi's remarks cited
The BJP also dragged Rahul Gandhi into the controversy, citing his past comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Chhath Puja celebrations as an example, in which the Leader of Opposition said Modi's proposed dip in the Yamuna River was a "drama."
Despite the backlash, Congress leaders defended Kharge's statement as an attempt to promote communal harmony and respect among different cultures.
Defense and criticism
Congress defends 'Eid' reference as cultural unity call
The Congress party defended Kharge's statement as a metaphorical call for national unity across cultures. They argued that "Eid" was used in its broader sense of a joyous celebration.
However, the BJP accused the Congress of practicing appeasement politics with such statements.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari questioned if similar analogies would be drawn for Hindu festivals when it comes to Eid.
Criticism
AIMIM spokesperson calls Kharge's remarks political stunt
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan also slammed Kharge's remarks, calling them a political stunt to appease a particular voting community.
He said both Diwali and Eid are grand festivals.
"Diwali is a grand festival celebrated with immense enthusiasm by our Hindu brothers, and Eid is equally a celebration shared by all," he said.