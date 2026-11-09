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Home / News / Politics News / 'Khushiyon ka Eid': BJP slams Kharge's Diwali message
'Khushiyon ka Eid': BJP slams Kharge's Diwali message
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan slammed Kharge's remarks

'Khushiyon ka Eid': BJP slams Kharge's Diwali message

By Snehil Singh
Nov 09, 2026
12:26 pm
What's the story

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Diwali greeting has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In his message, Kharge described Diwali as "khushiyon ka ek Eid (An Eid of happiness)," and emphasized the importance of unity and harmony during the festive season. However, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan accused Kharge of hurting Hindu sentiments for political appeasement.

Accusations

BJP accuses Congress of anti-Hindu mindset

Kesavan also accused the Congress party of having a "Hindu virodhi" (anti-Hindu) mindset and referred to the incident where Kharge allegedly demeaned the sacred Mahakumbh.

"M Kharge's twisted Diwali greetings underline the blunt fact how the Congress party will never hesitate to hurt and humiliate the faith and sentiment of crores of Hindu devotees just to peddle their toxic politics of religious appeasement," he said.

Previous comments

Rahul Gandhi's remarks cited

The BJP also dragged Rahul Gandhi into the controversy, citing his past comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Chhath Puja celebrations as an example, in which the Leader of Opposition said Modi's proposed dip in the Yamuna River was a "drama."

Despite the backlash, Congress leaders defended Kharge's statement as an attempt to promote communal harmony and respect among different cultures.

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Defense and criticism

Congress defends 'Eid' reference as cultural unity call

The Congress party defended Kharge's statement as a metaphorical call for national unity across cultures. They argued that "Eid" was used in its broader sense of a joyous celebration.

However, the BJP accused the Congress of practicing appeasement politics with such statements.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari questioned if similar analogies would be drawn for Hindu festivals when it comes to Eid.

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Criticism

AIMIM spokesperson calls Kharge's remarks political stunt

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan also slammed Kharge's remarks, calling them a political stunt to appease a particular voting community.

He said both Diwali and Eid are grand festivals.

"Diwali is a grand festival celebrated with immense enthusiasm by our Hindu brothers, and Eid is equally a celebration shared by all," he said.

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