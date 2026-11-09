'Khushiyon ka Eid': BJP slams Kharge's Diwali message

Kesavan also accused the Congress party of having a "Hindu virodhi" (anti-Hindu) mindset and referred to the incident where Kharge allegedly demeaned the sacred Mahakumbh.

"M Kharge's twisted Diwali greetings underline the blunt fact how the Congress party will never hesitate to hurt and humiliate the faith and sentiment of crores of Hindu devotees just to peddle their toxic politics of religious appeasement," he said.