'Quiet, or i'll give hour-long speech': Kharge at INDIA rally
What's the story
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asked supporters to calm down at the INDIA bloc rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. He said he could turn his five-minute speech into an hour-long one if they didn't. "Dekho, aap agar chup baithenge, main paanch minute mein apna bhashan khatm kar raha hun. Agar chup nahin baithenge, main ek ghanta bhashan karunga (If you stay quiet, I'll finish my speech in five minutes; if you don't, I'll speak for an hour)," Kharge said.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
Kharge Ji is Savages ke Baap 😭🔥— Krishna Yadav (@Control_Krishna) November 1, 2026
As soon as he started speaking, the crowd started sloganeering “Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega”
Listen to what Kharge Ji said next 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4KeFCRTI5T
CEC criticism
'Modi ka baap bhi jayega' chant at rally
Kharge spoke for around nine minutes, where he attacked the government over the alleged discrepancies in the election process, deletion of votes through SIR, and other issues.
He said it was essential to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power to save democracy, adding that several BJP governments in the country, including at the Centre, were formed on "stolen mandate."
He also reiterated his earlier remark on PM Modi: "Modi jayega. Zarur jayega (Modi will go. He will definitely go.)"
Controversy explained
BJP demands apology over 'Modi ka baap bhi jayega' remark
However, he did not say the controversial bit from his earlier speech that had sparked a row.
The controversy began on October 25 in Patna, when an audience member was heard saying, "Modi kahin nahin jayega."
Kharge responded with "Modi ka baap bhi jayega," repeating it thrice.
But during his Sunday speech, he only said, "Modi jayega to hi loktantra bachega, Modi ko hatayenge tabhi loktantra ko bachenyenge, Modi ko hatao loktantra ko bachao (Remove Modi to save democracy)."
Rally highlights
Who attended rally
The INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' protest march was attended by top opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.
The rally, primarily organized against the CEC and the SIR of electoral rolls, was preceded by a one-and-a-half-kilometer march from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction to Ramlila Maidan.