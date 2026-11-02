'Quiet, or i'll give hour-long speech': Kharge at INDIA rally 

Kharge spoke for around nine minutes, where he attacked the government over the alleged discrepancies in the election process, deletion of votes through SIR, and other issues.

He said it was essential to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power to save democracy, adding that several BJP governments in the country, including at the Centre, were formed on "stolen mandate."

He also reiterated his earlier remark on PM Modi: "Modi jayega. Zarur jayega (Modi will go. He will definitely go.)"