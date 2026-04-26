'Maa crying, manush fleeing': PM Modi's scathing TMC attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. Addressing an election rally in North 24 Parganas, PM Modi accused the Mamata Banerjee-led party of abandoning its founding slogan of "Maa, Mati, Manush" (Mother, Motherland and People). He alleged that under TMC's rule, the "cruelty" made Maa cry and forced Manush to flee.

Election update Bengal has done wonders in 1st phase of voting: Modi PM Modi also linked his criticism to the voter turnout in the ongoing election, saying that early polling trends had already weakened TMC's position. He said Bengal had "done wonders" in the first phase of voting, with a massive turnout of 93%. The second phase of voting for 142 seats will be held on April 29.

Youth issues TMC has failed Bengal's youth: Modi Shifting focus to employment and youth-related concerns, PM Modi alleged that TMC had failed Bengal's young population. He said the state's youth were talented, but governance failures had limited their opportunities. "The youth of Bengal are very talented. The TMC government has driven the youth into addiction," he said, promising his party would harness creative potential and support economic growth.

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