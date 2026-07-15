Madan Mitra, Mamata's trusted aide, joins rebel Trinamool camp 

Before Mitra, two other close aides of Mamata, former Birbhum strongman Anubrata Mondal and TMC veteran Rabindranath Ghosh, joined the rebel camp.

The power struggle intensified after Ritabrata and his supporters took control of the party headquarters, announcing a parallel organizational structure.

This move deepened the split within the TMC and is seen as a boost for the rebel faction ahead of upcoming political contests, especially the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections.