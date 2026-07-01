Eggs, brinjals thrown at Mahua Moitra; she shares video 

Protest details

Protesters pelted eggs, brinjals at building

A group of protesters had gathered outside Moitra's office, waving black flags and chanting "go back" slogans. They were seen pelting eggs and brinjals at the building in protest. Moitra said police only arrived after 15 minutes and took no action against the protesters. "I have called the DGP and everybody else, but the police are sitting and watching. I want all of India to see this. The CRPF is not being able to disperse the crowd," she said.