Eggs, brinjals thrown at Mahua Moitra; she shares video
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra was allegedly attacked with eggs and brinjals at her office in Krishnanagar on Wednesday. The incident occurred during a meeting with party workers and was live-streamed on Facebook by Moitra herself. In the video, she accused "BJP goons" of the attack, which has become a common post-poll phenomenon against TMC leaders, who are often met with chants of "chor, chor."
Protest details
Protesters pelted eggs, brinjals at building
A group of protesters had gathered outside Moitra's office, waving black flags and chanting "go back" slogans. They were seen pelting eggs and brinjals at the building in protest. Moitra said police only arrived after 15 minutes and took no action against the protesters. "I have called the DGP and everybody else, but the police are sitting and watching. I want all of India to see this. The CRPF is not being able to disperse the crowd," she said.
Twitter Post
Moitra shares video on X as well
Currently being attacked by @bjp4india goons with @wbpolice watching on.@MamataOfficial @RahulGandhi @akhliesh @supriya_sule @mkstalin @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/eD2gYU0NPx— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 1, 2026
Police criticism
Moitra refused to take police protection
In the video, she could be seen using a curtain for protection as eggs and brinjals were thrown toward her office window. Despite the attack and delayed police response, Moitra refused to take police protection. She said she was not intimidated and would stay put in her area as the MP. "This is my area. I am the MP from here. I am not going to move," she said in the video.
Standoff
Court pulls up government over egg attacks
The attack came a day after the Calcutta High Court pulled up the BJP-led Bengal government over the rise in egg-hurling attacks. The court said throwing eggs at TMC politicians "has become a social evil," and there have to be awareness programs to eradicate it. "Merely starting to arrest would not solve the problem. The state should set up a guideline for police to follow and organize social awareness programs against the act," acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty said.