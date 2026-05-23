BJP government razes Mamata's 'grotesque' football statue at Salt Lake

The sculpture, which featured two legs cut at the torso and a football above them, was located near the VVIP gate of the stadium. Its removal comes after Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik had promised to take it down. Pramanik had earlier described the statue as "grotesque" and aesthetically unpleasing for such an iconic stadium.

Political statement

Pramanik linked statue's installation to TMC's decline

Pramanik had also linked the statue's installation to the decline of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He said, "I feel that after this statue was installed, the bad days of the previous government started." The minister had also announced plans for infrastructure upgrades at the stadium. BJP leader Keya Ghosh also reacted to the sculpture's removal, posting on X, "Remember this abomination in front of Salt Lake stadium? Now it has been removed as promised."