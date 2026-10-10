Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal detained during protest against CEC
What's the story
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was detained by Delhi Police on Saturday during a protest in New Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal too was detained by Delhi Police outside Lodhi Estate. The demonstration, called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was held near South Avenue bus stand and aimed to highlight alleged voter list manipulations favoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Protest crackdown
Several leaders, protesters detained
The police detained several protesters and leaders, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and senior leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.
Dipke was seen speaking to police officers on board the aircraft after his detention. He had earlier said he was ready to be arrested for the cause.
The protest was part of a larger movement called "Save Democracy," launched after reports of voter list revisions removing 130 million voters were published by the Indian Express newspaper.
Accusations
Protest against BJP, EC
The protesters accused the BJP of colluding with Election Commission officials to manipulate voter lists for electoral gains.
They alleged that recent state election results were affected by these deletions.
However, the Election Commission and BJP have denied these allegations.
The commission said voters flagged during verification can re-register if removed incorrectly.
Security measures
Heavy security deployed in city
The protest was met with heavy security as Delhi Police detained protesters at various entry points into the city.
Barricades blocked traffic, and anti-riot vehicles were deployed on major roads.
Mobile internet services were suspended in the central business district, and 45 metro stations were shut across the city.
Despite these measures, the protesters aimed to gather at Jantar Mantar but faced delays due to security restrictions.
Demands
Protest poses a political challenge for Modi
The protesters demanded an independent investigation into the alleged voter list manipulations. They argued that such actions undermine democracy and violate citizens' rights.
The protest poses a political challenge to Modi's government ahead of crucial state elections in early 2027.
It also comes months after similar protests forced the education minister to resign over exam paper leaks.