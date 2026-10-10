Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal detained during protest against CEC

The police detained several protesters and leaders, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and senior leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Dipke was seen speaking to police officers on board the aircraft after his detention. He had earlier said he was ready to be arrested for the cause.

The protest was part of a larger movement called "Save Democracy," launched after reports of voter list revisions removing 130 million voters were published by the Indian Express newspaper.