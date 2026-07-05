'You will have to kill me': Mamata defies TMC rebels
What's the story
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a defiant statement against the rebels of her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC). She called them "traitors" and warned that they would have to "kill" her to stop her. The TMC chief also claimed that the party symbol would remain with her and those loyal to her, hinting at a long legal battle for the rebels.
Office dispute
Rebels take over TMC office
Banerjee also addressed the issue of rebels taking over the TMC office. She said that while an individual may leave a party, the property remains intact. "It was leased to us until October 2027," she said, adding that no one can forcibly seize "Ma, Mati, Manush" property. This comes after the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction took control of the party's Kolkata office on Friday.
Ideological conflict
Over 60 MLAs, 20 MPs leave TMC
Banerjee reiterated that TMC's ideology is against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She questioned how the rebels could turn traitors so soon after elections. "The symbol was given by me. I was the signatory for your nominations in the 2026 elections," she said. This comes amid over 60 MLAs and 20 Lok Sabha MPs leaving her party, citing issues with leadership style and trust.
Resignation fallout
Bhattacharya resigns from post of Bengal chief
Chandrima Bhattacharya, the Bengal chief of TMC and one of the few remaining loyalists, resigned on Saturday. She was later seen with Ritabrata Banerjee's faction. Mamata said she had informed her about her decision earlier due to her son's association with an anti-TMC faction. Despite Bhattacharya's exit, Mamata has taken charge at both national and state levels for TMC.
Resignation cause
Bhattacharya claims accusation led to resignation
Bhattacharya has claimed that Banerjee had blamed her for handing over the office to the rebels. "Mamata ji told me that I handed over Trinamool Bhavan to the seven or eight MLAs who went there. I felt bad about this, and that's why I resigned... Where there is no trust, where there is no confidence, it's not possible to work properly. This is why I have resigned," Bhattacharya said.