'You will have to kill me': Mamata defies TMC rebels

Resignation cause

Bhattacharya claims accusation led to resignation

Bhattacharya has claimed that Banerjee had blamed her for handing over the office to the rebels. "Mamata ji told me that I handed over Trinamool Bhavan to the seven or eight MLAs who went there. I felt bad about this, and that's why I resigned... Where there is no trust, where there is no confidence, it's not possible to work properly. This is why I have resigned," Bhattacharya said.