'Traitors...': Mamata Banerjee issues 15-day ultimatum to rebel MPs, MLAs
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a 15-day ultimatum to rebel Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to return to the party. Speaking at a rally in North Dinajpur, she said, "Many of the MLAs and MPs we helped get elected are traitors; there is no place for them here."
EC criticism
Banerjee slams EC
Banerjee also slammed the Election Commission, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will remain in power as long as Gyanesh Kumar is in charge.
She emphasized her ability to strengthen TMC again, just like she did when founding it in 1998.
The former CM stressed that grassroots workers are the lifeblood of TMC, not leaders.
Nationwide impact
TMC's role in INDIA alliance
Banerjee also spoke about the importance of TMC in the INDIA Alliance, saying it cannot be strong without her party.
She urged supporters to strengthen TMC if they want to fight against BJP.
The rally was attended by Kalyan Banerjee and Itahar MLA Mosarraf Hussain.
The TMC has been on a downward spiral since its loss in the recent assembly elections.
Party decline
TMC MLAs have joined rebel faction
A number of MLAs have joined rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee and declared themselves as the real Trinamool.
Meanwhile, 20 out of 28 MPs have joined the regional Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).
A legal battle is underway over the party's "twin flower" symbol, led by Ritabrata Banerjee.
The Supreme Court has given the Election Commission three months to resolve this issue.