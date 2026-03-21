Mamata calls Modi 'biggest infiltrator', slams SIR at Eid rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being the "biggest infiltrator" in her state. She made the remarks at an Eid celebration on Saturday in Kolkata . The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was a ploy to influence upcoming elections in Bengal.

Election integrity BJP trying to snatch away voting rights: Banerjee Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly trying to "snatch away the voting rights" of people through SIR. She said many names were deleted from the voter list during this process and vowed to fight for people's rights in court. "We will not allow Modi and the BJP to take away your voting rights," she said, according to India Today.

Voter manipulation TMC supremo calls on people to unite against BJP Banerjee accused the BJP of removing the names of genuine voters, especially from minority-dominated areas, to manipulate the elections. She also called on people to unite against what she termed as "traitors" who are colluding with the BJP. Her nephew Abhishek Banerjee also spoke at the event, highlighting India's diverse culture and calling for unity amid communal tensions.

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