Mamata cries 'loot, loot, loot', vows comeback after Bengal defeat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Election Commission of India of bias after her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), suffered a shocking defeat in the recent state elections. She attributed the results to "loot, loot, loot," stressing that her party will bounce back. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 206 seats in the 294-seat assembly, far surpassing the majority mark of 148. On the other hand, the TMC won 80 seats and was leading in one other.

Allegations 'BJP's commission,' says Banerjee Banerjee has alleged that more than 100 seats were "looted" by the BJP. She called the Election Commission the "BJP's commission," and claimed her complaints to local officials were ignored. "Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the Central Forces and the PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal," she said.

Election results Banerjee loses to Adhikari in Bhabhanipur In her Bhabhanipur constituency, Banerjee lost to Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of 15,114 votes. Adhikari had earlier defeated Banerjee in Nandigram during the 2021 polls and contested from both Nandigram and Bhabhanipur this time. The elections witnessed record voter turnout with over 92% across the state, marking the highest turnout ever recorded in India.

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Controversy Controversial voter list purge ahead of Bengal elections The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which removed an estimated 90.8 lakh voters from Bengal's electoral roll, has been criticized by opposition parties and pro-democracy activists. They alleged it was a ploy to disenfranchise potential TMC supporters. However, the poll panel defended the SIR as a routine process to remove ineligible or deceased voters.

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Legal action Supreme Court approves repolling in Falta Assembly constituency Ahead of the polls, an Enforcement Directorate raid on political consultancy firm I-PAC director Pratik Jain's house was also criticized. The Supreme Court had then disapproved of Banerjee's interference in the investigation. Citing "severe electoral offenses and subversion of the democratic process," repolling was announced in all polling booths of Bengal's Falta Assembly constituency on May 21.