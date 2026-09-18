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Home / News / Politics News / Both TMC factions get new names, symbols
Both TMC factions get new names, symbols
The Mamata Banerjee-led faction has a new name

Both TMC factions get new names, symbols

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 18, 2026
02:41 pm
What's the story

The Election Commission has allotted new names and symbols to two rival factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Mamata Banerjee-led faction has been allotted the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' and the symbol 'Football Player.' It will be treated as a recognized political party in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.

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Dispute resolution

Decision comes amid Trinamool Congress identity crisis

Meanwhile, the Arup Roy-led faction has been named 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and given an 'envelope' as its election symbol.

The decision comes after a dispute over the identity of the political party ahead of by-elections in West Bengal's Rejinagar and Nandigram Assembly constituencies, as well as Assam's Nagaon parliamentary constituency.

The Election Commission on Thursday night froze the use of "All India Trinamool Congress" and its reserved "Flowers & Grass" symbol for both factions.

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Nomination filed

Candidates from both factions file nominations

The ECI said the allocation was necessary because candidates from both factions had already filed nominations claiming to represent the All India Trinamool Congress.

In Rejinagar, Safiuzzaman Saikh filed his nomination with a Form-B authorized by Arup Roy, while Rabiul Alam Chowdhury did so with a Form-B authorized by Mamata Banerjee.

In Nandigram, Ehteshmul Haque submitted his nomination with a Form-B authorized by Roy and Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) did so with one authorized by Mamata.

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Split

Rebellion in TMC

The split in the party emerged after the state Assembly elections.

Ritabrata, a first-time MLA expelled from the TMC, led this rebellion.

In June, he garnered support from around 60 of the party's 80 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly, after which the Assembly Speaker recognized him as the Leader of the Opposition.

Factions

Faction claimed to have removed Mamata as chair

The rebel faction sought changes in the party's functioning and opposed Abhishek Banerjee's role as TMC general secretary but maintained that Mamata Banerjee remained their overall leader.

Ritabrata said there were no initial plans to break away from the TMC.

But by late June, the Ritabrata-led faction claimed to have removed Mamata as TMC chairperson and appointed MLA Arup Roy as chairperson of what it called the "real TMC."

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