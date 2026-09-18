Both TMC factions get new names, symbols

Meanwhile, the Arup Roy-led faction has been named 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' and given an 'envelope' as its election symbol.

The decision comes after a dispute over the identity of the political party ahead of by-elections in West Bengal's Rejinagar and Nandigram Assembly constituencies, as well as Assam's Nagaon parliamentary constituency.

The Election Commission on Thursday night froze the use of "All India Trinamool Congress" and its reserved "Flowers & Grass" symbol for both factions.