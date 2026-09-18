Mamata's TMC faction submits alternative name, symbol to ECI
What's the story
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee has sent an alternate name and symbol to the Election Commission of India (ECI). This comes after the ECI froze the party's name and its "flowers and grass" symbol for upcoming Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls and directed both factions to submit their preferred names and symbols by 11:00am. According to India Today, the TMC faction led by Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee has also proposed two names and three symbols.
Political reactions
Poll panel expected to announce its decision soon
The new names include "Democratic Trinamool Congress" and "Nationalist Trinamool Congress."
The poll panel is expected to announce its decision on these proposals later today.
It had earlier allowed each faction to provide three name options and three free symbols in order of preference. The commission will approve one name and allot one symbol to each group after reviewing their submissions.
Internal strife
Rebellion in TMC after defeat in May assembly elections
The developments come after a rebellion in the TMC following its defeat in the May Assembly elections.
Ritabrata, a first-time MLA expelled from the TMC, led this rebellion.
In June, he garnered support from around 60 of the party's 80 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly, after which the Assembly Speaker recognized him as the Leader of the Opposition.
Leadership challenge
Faction claimed to have removed Mamata from her position
The rebel faction sought changes in the party's functioning and opposed Abhishek Banerjee's role as TMC general secretary but maintained that Mamata Banerjee remained their overall leader.
Ritabrata said there were no initial plans to break away from the TMC.
But by late June, the Ritabrata-led faction claimed to have removed Mamata as TMC chairperson and appointed MLA Arup Roy as chairperson of what it called the "real TMC."