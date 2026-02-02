'BJP's IT cell': Mamata accuses ECI of bias

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of bias and alleged misuse of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. After meeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi, she said voters' names were being arbitrarily removed from electoral rolls. "They have removed people's names from the voters' list. In many cases, names have been deleted simply because of a change in name," she was quoted as saying by India Today.

Election bias Abhishek Banerjee, 12 affected families attend meeting Banerjee also accused the ECI of acting as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell. "The Election Commission has become the BJP's IT cell," she said. The meeting was attended by a 15-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation, including Abhishek Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee, and 12 family members affected by SIR. These families included those wrongly declared dead during SIR and relatives of people who allegedly died due to stress from the revision process.

Protest details Booth-level officers being pressured during revision exercise: Mamata The affected families protested by wearing black shawls, while Abhishek Banerjee wore a black sweater. Mamata Banerjee alleged booth-level officers were being pressured during the revision exercise, creating fear and confusion among voters. Earlier in the day, several West Bengal residents who came to Delhi with complaints about SIR alleged they were stopped by Delhi Police from leaving a guest house in Kailash Colony due to barricades.

Complainants' relocation Trinamool MPs intervene, shift group to guest house Trinamool MPs Dola Sen, Bappi Haldar, and Kakulu Ghosh intervened and shifted the group to another guest house in Greater Kailash-2, the complainants stated. The affected families alleged that SIR had wrongly marked living persons as deceased and caused severe stress. Some allegedly lost their lives due to pressure linked to the exercise.

Police allegations Delhi Police torturing Bengal residents in Delhi: Mamata Ahead of the meeting with the CEC, Banerjee alleged that the Delhi Police was torturing Bengal residents in Delhi. She said families affected by SIR were facing pressure despite coming to seek justice. "They are torturing Bengal's people. I will not tell anything to the Delhi Police because they are working under orders," she said. The TMC claimed around 30 families were staying at Banga Bhawan on Hailey Road and about 100 families across two facilities.