Mamata's brother seeks FIR against nephew Abhishek Banerjee
What's the story
Swapan Banerjee, the younger brother of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has sought registration of an FIR against his nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee. Swapan, known as Babun, accused Abhishek of intimidation and disrupting a blood donation camp. He alleged that a culture of threats and intimidation had emerged during the TMC's 15-year rule in West Bengal and continued after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in May this year.
Allegations detailed
Allegations of obstruction and forcible takeover of clubs
Swapan alleged that he has been witnessing such incidents since 2024, including obstruction of government work and forcible takeover of clubs.
"Many things happened during the TMC regime. This has been going on since 2024 and continues even today. There have been instances of obstruction of government work, forcible takeover of clubs and intimidation. How much can I say? I have endured a lot," he said after approaching the Kalighat police station.
Political tensions
Family feud takes a political turn
The specific details of the incident and allegations against Abhishek are yet to be made public but it marks another escalation in the already strained relationship between Babun and Mamata.
In the past, the former CM had publicly distanced herself from her younger brother, even announcing that she had cut ties with him.
This family discord has now taken a political turn after the BJP's victory in the assembly elections, which ended TMC's 15-year rule in West Bengal.
Political shift
Babun's increasing proximity to BJP leadership
Since the change of government, Babun has allegedly been seen getting closer to BJP leadership.
He has praised CM Suvendu Adhikari on several occasions and even invited him to inaugurate a community Durga Puja in his neighborhood.
Babun was also seen touching Adhikari's feet as a mark of respect during the event.