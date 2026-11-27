Swapan alleged that he has been witnessing such incidents since 2024, including obstruction of government work and forcible takeover of clubs.

"Many things happened during the TMC regime. This has been going on since 2024 and continues even today. There have been instances of obstruction of government work, forcible takeover of clubs and intimidation. How much can I say? I have endured a lot," he said after approaching the Kalighat police station.