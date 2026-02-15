Mamata Banerjee congratulates Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman on election victory

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman on his party's victory in the 13th national parliamentary election, India Today reported. The BNP won a landslide victory, winning 209 out of 297 declared seats in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election. The Election Commission of Bangladesh announced official results for 297 of the 300 seats.

Congratulatory gesture Banerjee sends flowers, sweets to Rahman Banerjee sent flowers and sweets to Rahman at the BNP chairperson's political office in Gulshan. The gifts were received by BNP media cell member Atiqur Rahman Ruman and Mehedul Islam Mehedi, special officer at the Gulshan office. On Friday, Banerjee took to the social media platform X to congratulate the people of Bangladesh and Rahman personally.

Cordial relations Hope India-Bangladesh ties remain cordial: Banerjee In her post, Banerjee wrote, "My hearty congratulations, Shubhonandan, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people, in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazanmubarak to all of them." She also addressed BNP's leader as "Tarique-Bhai" and congratulated him and his party for their victory. The West Bengal CM expressed hope that India-Bangladesh relations would remain cordial in her message.

Twitter Post Mamata Banerjee's congratulatory post for Tarique Rahman My hearty congratulations, shubhonandan, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people, in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazan mubarak to all of them.



For this great victory, my congratulations to my Tarique-Bhai, his party, and all the parties. Pray, you all be well and happy.… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 13, 2026

