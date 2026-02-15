LOADING...
Mamata Banerjee congratulates Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman on election victory
Mamata Banerjee sent flowers and sweets to Rahman at the BNP chairperson's political office

By Snehil Singh
Feb 15, 2026
12:09 pm
What's the story

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman on his party's victory in the 13th national parliamentary election, India Today reported. The BNP won a landslide victory, winning 209 out of 297 declared seats in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election. The Election Commission of Bangladesh announced official results for 297 of the 300 seats.

Congratulatory gesture

Banerjee sends flowers, sweets to Rahman

Banerjee sent flowers and sweets to Rahman at the BNP chairperson's political office in Gulshan. The gifts were received by BNP media cell member Atiqur Rahman Ruman and Mehedul Islam Mehedi, special officer at the Gulshan office. On Friday, Banerjee took to the social media platform X to congratulate the people of Bangladesh and Rahman personally.

Cordial relations

Hope India-Bangladesh ties remain cordial: Banerjee

In her post, Banerjee wrote, "My hearty congratulations, Shubhonandan, to all my brothers and sisters, all the people, in Bangladesh. My advance Ramazanmubarak to all of them." She also addressed BNP's leader as "Tarique-Bhai" and congratulated him and his party for their victory. The West Bengal CM expressed hope that India-Bangladesh relations would remain cordial in her message.

Twitter Post

Mamata Banerjee's congratulatory post for Tarique Rahman

National leader's message

PM Modi congratulates BNP chief for landslide win

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Rahman for leading the BNP to a decisive victory. His first post on social media came before the results were announced. Later, he had a telephonic conversation with Bangladesh's future prime minister. Meanwhile, Rahman will be officially sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday, February 17. A BNP spokesperson was quoted as saying by NDTV that February 17 will be a "historic day for Bangladesh."

