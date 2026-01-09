Mamata's protest rally today after ED, I-PAC raid standoff

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest rally at 2pm on Friday against the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in Kolkata . The TMC supremo has alleged that these raids were an attempt to "loot" documents belonging to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The rally is scheduled to start from Jadavpur 8B bus stand and culminate at Hazra crossing, covering over five kilometers.

Allegations Banerjee accuses ED of political vendetta Banerjee has accused the ED of carrying out a "political vendetta" against her party, the TMC. She alleged that the agency used these raids to feed data, poll strategies, and information into its system, referring to I-PAC chief Pratik Jain as in charge of her party's IT cell. The TMC leader also slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly misusing central agencies to intimidate opposition parties, calling him "naughty."

Raid controversy Banerjee defends intervention during ED raids On Thursday, Banerjee reached Jain's residence while the ED was conducting searches there. I-PAC is a political consultancy group. In this regard, the ED has accused her of taking away "key evidence," including physical documents and electronic devices. Banerjee has denied the claims. She defended her intervention by saying, "If they attack us over SIR, make out a false case against me or try to steal our documents, should I not try to resist such attempts?"

Investigation details ED raids part of money laundering probe According to PTI, the ED raids are part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam, with the ED describing the raids as "evidence-based." Meanwhile, Banerjee has alleged that the agency was confiscating important documents related to her party's assembly poll candidates during the raid. She said she brought back these documents, accusing the ED of stealing data and strategies before elections.

BJP's salvo BJP hits out at Mamata for 'interference' Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, slammed Banerjee's visit during the ED raid as "interference." "I feel that the chief minister and the Kolkata police commissioner's visit was unethical, unconstitutional, and direct interference in the central agency's investigation," he told reporters. In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Banerjee rushed to the site as the "illegal money trail that Trinamool Congress tried to camouflage by keeping IPAC in front" stood "EXPOSED."