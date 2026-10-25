INDIA bloc rally demanding Gyanesh Kumar's removal expects 10L protesters
What's the story
The INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi on November 1 will see the Congress party demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party expects around 10 lakh people to attend the protest. Haryana Congress leaders Sanjay Dutt and Rao Narendra Singh stressed that electoral roll integrity, electoral process transparency, and the protection of every eligible citizen's right to vote were fundamental to the country's democracy.
Campaign focus
Congress's 'Vote Bachao Desh Bachao' campaign enters crucial phase
The Congress party's "Vote Bachao Desh Bachao" campaign has entered a crucial phase, with preparations being ramped up across Haryana.
Party workers have been asked to document discrepancies in electoral rolls and raise awareness about voter rights ahead of the rally.
The event at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan is seen as the culmination of the "Delhi Chalo" march against alleged irregularities in Election Commission functioning.
Accountability call
Concerns over electoral roll integrity must be addressed
Dutt has questioned the CEC's role in ensuring transparency and impartiality in elections.
He said concerns over possible deletion of eligible citizens' names from electoral rolls must be taken seriously.
Singh said the Congress believes that questions about alleged lack of impartiality in the electoral process cannot be adequately addressed as long as Kumar remains in office, making his removal necessary.
RTI disclosure
Congress accuses Modi, Shah of misusing CEC's position
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has alleged that the government was aware of developments within the Election Commission of India (ECI).
He cited documents released through a Right to Information (RTI) response, which showed no action was taken on complaints lodged by two Election Commissioners against a senior official.
Venugopal alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah misused CEC Gyanesh Kumar's position in election-related matters.
ECI statement
ECI clarifies disputed work redistribution orders
The ECI clarified that disputed work redistribution orders were not implemented as per directions from the two Commissioners.
The Commission also clarified that their communications to the Cabinet Secretary concerned an officer on deputation, not policy or IT division matters.
A Cabinet note proposed seeking the CEC's opinion on complaints but cautioned against acting without official communication from the Commission as a whole.