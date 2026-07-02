Mehbooba Mufti to attend Ayatollah Khamenei's state funeral

Invitation response

'Immense honor, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

Mufti expressed her gratitude for the invitation, calling it "an immense honor" and a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." She said she would travel to Iran to pay her last respects. The letter of invitation stated that Khamenei was killed on February 28 and a state funeral would be held in Tehran from July 3 to 6. "Your presence would serve as a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and mutual respect between our two great ancient civilizations," the letter addressed to Mufti said.