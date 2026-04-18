South united to defeat Constitution Amendment Bill: MK Stalin

Stalin credited the South's unity and collective voice in ensuring democracy prevailed by defeating the bill. He said, "The South stood united, made its voice heard, and democracy prevailed." The bill's defeat is seen as a major setback for the BJP-led Union government, which was pushing for more representation of women in Parliament through this amendment.

PM's remarks

Opposition has made a mistake: PM Modi

According to sources cited by NDTV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his cabinet that the opposition has made a mistake by not supporting this bill and will have to face consequences. He said they have let down the women of India, and this message should be taken to every village. "They have let down the women of the country. This message must be taken to every single person, to every single village," he reportedly said.