South united to defeat Constitution Amendment Bill: MK Stalin
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin has hailed the South for its unity in defeating the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026. The bill, introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government, sought to increase the Lok Sabha's strength through delimitation. It also aimed to implement a 33% reservation for women in the House. However, it was defeated after only getting 298 votes against a required two-thirds majority of 352 votes from 528 MPs.
Democratic triumph
'Democracy prevailed'
Stalin credited the South's unity and collective voice in ensuring democracy prevailed by defeating the bill. He said, "The South stood united, made its voice heard, and democracy prevailed." The bill's defeat is seen as a major setback for the BJP-led Union government, which was pushing for more representation of women in Parliament through this amendment.
PM's remarks
Opposition has made a mistake: PM Modi
According to sources cited by NDTV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his cabinet that the opposition has made a mistake by not supporting this bill and will have to face consequences. He said they have let down the women of India, and this message should be taken to every village. "They have let down the women of the country. This message must be taken to every single person, to every single village," he reportedly said.