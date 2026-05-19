Tamil Nadu: Stalin predicts 'imminent' fall of Vijay-led government

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin has predicted that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government in Tamil Nadu , headed by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay , could collapse soon. He asked his party members to prepare for early elections. The TVK now holds a majority with 107 seats and support from five Congress allies and four DMK allies, who have two seats each.

Election readiness Present regime can fall anytime, says Stalin Stalin has asked his party members to be ready for a possible return to power, citing past experiences of overcoming electoral defeats. He said, "The defeat is temporary. The present regime can fall anytime. Be ready." He also hinted at the possibility of Assembly elections being held alongside the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. In a bid to understand their electoral defeat, Stalin has formed a 36-member committee to gather feedback from the public.

Government stability Senior leader predicts Vijay's government won't last 6 months Meanwhile, senior DMK leader Anitha Radhakrishnan has predicted that Vijay's government will not last six months. He challenged TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna to resign and contest against him in Tiruchendur. Radhakrishnan also defended Stalin after his defeat in Kolathur to former DMK member VS Babu, saying he would soon become chief minister again.

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