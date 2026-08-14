Mob attacks ex-TMC MLA who hurriedly buried RG Kar victim 

Ghosh was arrested after a fresh complaint from the victim's father.

The complainant alleged that Ghosh was one of three who forced the "hurried cremation."

The two other accused are Panihati Municipality councilor Somnath Dey and Sanjeev Mukherjee, a neighbor of the victim's family, who has also been arrested.

In his complaint, the father claimed the cremation was done in haste under the trio's supervision, purportedly to avoid a second autopsy and therefore conceal evidence.

The third accused is absconding.