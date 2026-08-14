Mob attacks ex-TMC MLA who hurriedly buried RG Kar victim
What's the story
Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nirmal Ghosh was attacked by a mob outside the Khardah Police Station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Friday. The incident took place when Ghosh was being taken to a prison van after his arrest in connection with the alleged "hurried cremation" of the RG Kar rape-murder victim. The crowd broke through security and pelted him with eggs, muck, and footwear. Ghosh was seen wearing a helmet as he was taken to the van.
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VIDEO | Kolkata: Ex-TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, arrested in connection with the RG Kar 'hurried cremation' case, is heckled while being taken to court for production. pic.twitter.com/wNfmtdzkN5— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 14, 2026
Arrest details
Know about the case
Ghosh was arrested after a fresh complaint from the victim's father.
The complainant alleged that Ghosh was one of three who forced the "hurried cremation."
The two other accused are Panihati Municipality councilor Somnath Dey and Sanjeev Mukherjee, a neighbor of the victim's family, who has also been arrested.
In his complaint, the father claimed the cremation was done in haste under the trio's supervision, purportedly to avoid a second autopsy and therefore conceal evidence.
The third accused is absconding.
Official response
CM Adhikari praises police for arrests
The police are likely to seek a 14-day remand for both arrested leaders.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari praised Barrackpore Police Commissioner for the arrests.
He said, "On a complaint lodged by RG Kar victim's father, Barrackpore police hunted down two (accused), and the other absconding accused will be arrested soon."
The CM had earlier ordered a fresh probe into the alleged hasty cremation during a memorial program for the victim doctor on her second death anniversary.
Protest details
Public anger directed at Mukherjee too
CM Adhikari had ordered the investigation into the cremation circumstances after the victim's father filed the complaint.
He questioned several aspects of her cremation, including the absence of family signatures on documents.
"The role of Ghosh...in the cremation needs to be investigated," he said, adding he had ordered the registration of a new case separately, apart from the CBI investigation.
Ghosh is a former MLA from Panihati constituency, which is now represented by the victim's mother, BJP MLA Ratna Debnath.