Modi lauds Kerala MP's courage displaying prosthetic limbs in parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Rajya Sabha MP Sadanandan Master for his courageous act of displaying his prosthetic limbs in the Upper House. The incident drew attention to political violence in Kerala , where Master lost his legs three decades ago, after allegedly being attacked by a group affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) . In a letter dated February 6, Modi acknowledged Master's bravery and condemned the attack by "followers of a retrograde ideology."

Speech praise Master's speech showcased his calm and confident demeanor: Modi Modi appreciated Master's calm and confident demeanor during his speech, where he showcased his prosthetic limbs. "In the speech, you described yourself as a 'freshman' and added that this is your first speech in the House," PM Modi wrote. He also noted that while Master may be new to Parliament, he brings a lifetime of service and commitment to the nation.

Ideology critique Retrograde ideology has shrunk greatly: PM Modi Modi also slammed the CPI(M) for mocking Master's struggles. He said, "The manner in which a few MPs were mocking you and 'questioning' your struggles was appalling even by their own dismal standards," adding, "And today, it is worth noting that the retrograde ideology has shrunk greatly, while you are sitting proudly in Parliament!" The PM's remarks came after CPI(M)'s John Brittas objected to displaying artificial limbs in the House.

