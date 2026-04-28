Sikkim embodies spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised Sikkim for embodying the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Great India). He was speaking at the 50th Year of Statehood celebrations at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok. He said Sikkim is a shining example of India's unity and diversity amid attempts to divide the country on linguistic and regional lines. "Sikkim has demonstrated the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat....Truly, you have won hearts. Not just Modi's heart, but...entire Hindustan today."

Cultural tribute PM lauds cultural program artists The prime minister also praised the artists and choreographers of a cultural performance at the event. He said, "Today we are celebrating 50 years of Sikkim. When an occasion is historic and takes place amidst such a divine atmosphere, its grandeur is magnified manifold." He congratulated them for beautifully showcasing India's diversity and unity through their performance. He also praised Sikkim's beauty and cleanliness, calling the state "Purv ka garv" (pride of the East) and marveled at its unique colors.

State appreciation Visit Sikkim: PM The prime minister urged tourists to visit Sikkim in record numbers this year, saying if you haven't seen Sikkim's orchids, you haven't seen anything at all. Earlier in the morning he was seen playing a friendly football match with local kids, which he later described as an "energizing" session. Modi's visit to Sikkim came after he concluded his election campaign in neighbor West Bengal.

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Twitter Post PM plays football with local kids A football morning in Gangtok! We learnt, we played, we celebrated and above everything else, we enjoyed the game…. pic.twitter.com/rZ0jLey5u7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2026

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