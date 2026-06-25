'It was direct assault on Constitution: Modi recalls Emergency
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the 1975 Emergency in India as a "direct assault" on the Constitution. In a post on social media platform X, he said the period saw civil liberties being suspended and freedom of expression curbed. "It witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, arrests of political leaders, journalists, social workers and an assault on institutions that are the bedrock of our democracy," Modi wrote on X.
Tribute
Emergency a dark chapter in India's history: PM Modi
Modi paid tribute to those who opposed the Emergency, calling them "luminaries" who stood up for constitutional values. He said their courage during this dark chapter in India's history was commendable. The Prime Minister also reaffirmed his commitment to protecting constitutional values and building an India committed to justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.
Constitutional changes
What was the emergency?
The Emergency, which lasted from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, was a watershed moment in India's constitutional history. It saw the executive gaining overriding powers and greater control over state authority. Constitutional safeguards were suspended during this time and Parliament passed several amendments that weakened judicial review and institutional checks. The Emergency formally ended in March 1977.
Observance
Modi declared June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'
Since 2025, the Modi government has been observing June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas. Modi said Samvidhan Hatya Diwas reminds everyone of that dark period when "Indian democracy was brutally crushed." "It inspires us to always remain committed to protecting democracy, the Constitution, and citizens' rights." The NCERT has, for the first time, introduced Emergency in a Class 9 textbook, presenting it as "one of the major challenges" to democracy in India.