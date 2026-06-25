Modi's remarks came on the 51st anniversary

'It was direct assault on Constitution: Modi recalls Emergency

By Chanshimla Varah 12:49 pm Jun 25, 202612:49 pm

What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the 1975 Emergency in India as a "direct assault" on the Constitution. In a post on social media platform X, he said the period saw civil liberties being suspended and freedom of expression curbed. "It witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, arrests of political leaders, journalists, social workers and an assault on institutions that are the bedrock of our democracy," Modi wrote on X.