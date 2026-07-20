'No need for storm': PM calls for productive Monsoon Session
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a productive Monsoon Session of Parliament, saying when meaningful debate is backed by fact and logic, "there is no room for a storm." "Regardless of their party affiliation, they (MPs) possess...wealth of experience. At a time like this, both Parliament and the country need their experience and knowledge. Therefore, the functioning of Parliament, meaningful discussions, and a collective resolve to take the nation forward are, I believe, the need of the hour."
Modi
'Be it monsoon or the monsoon session...'
He said a productive Monsoon Session of Parliament would lead to the welfare of the nation and the well-being of all living beings.
"Be it the monsoon or the monsoon session- if both are proactive, they prove to be highly productive. And when both are productive, it leads to the welfare of the nation and the well-being of all living beings. That is why we pray...the monsoon remains both proactive and productive, and the monsoon session proves productive as well."
Advisory meeting
'May every voice find an opportunity'
Addressing the media, he further invited all Members of Parliament to participate enthusiastically in the proceedings of this House.
"When arguments and facts are sound, one can make one's voice heard effectively even with a calm demeanor. I hope that the House's deliberations will be enriched by such arguments and facts. May every voice find an opportunity, and may every idea be respected."
Legislative agenda
Bills likely to be discussed during the session
The 2026 Monsoon Session will continue until August 13 and is scheduled to have 19 sittings over a span of 25 days.
Among the major bills on the agenda for discussion are the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill 2026 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill 2026.
Other bills likely to be discussed include the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill.