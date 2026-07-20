'No need for storm': PM calls for productive Monsoon Session

He said a productive Monsoon Session of Parliament would lead to the welfare of the nation and the well-being of all living beings.

"Be it the monsoon or the monsoon session- if both are proactive, they prove to be highly productive. And when both are productive, it leads to the welfare of the nation and the well-being of all living beings. That is why we pray...the monsoon remains both proactive and productive, and the monsoon session proves productive as well."