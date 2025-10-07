Modi vs. Mamata over assault on BJP leaders in Bengal
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were attacked in Jalpaiguri district. BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were assaulted by a mob while visiting areas affected by floods and landslides. PM Modi called the law and order situation in West Bengal "absolutely pathetic." He urged state authorities to focus on relief efforts instead of political conflicts.
Relief efforts
BJP workers should help in rescue operations: PM Modi
PM Modi also called on BJP workers to help with ongoing rescue efforts. "I call upon BJP karyakartas to continue working among the people and assist the ongoing rescue operations," he said. Sharing videos of the attack, BJP leader Amit Malviya had blamed "TMC goons" for the attack, while claiming that those "actually helping the people...are being attacked for doing relief work."
Counter-accusation
Mamata Banerjee hits back at PM Modi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has since hit back at PM Modi, accusing him of politicizing a natural disaster without proper investigation. She said his comments were a "breach of the constitutional ethos." "The PM has blamed the TMC and the West Bengal government outright without a shred of verified evidence, legal inquiry, or administrative report. This is not just a political low, it is a breach of the constitutional ethos the prime minister has sworn to uphold."
Disaster response
Mamata announces ₹5 lakh compensation for kin of deceased
Banerjee has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for families of those killed in the floods. North Bengal faced one of the deadliest natural disasters in recent years, which has killed at least 30 people so far. The floods have devastated entire hamlets, destroyed bridges and roads, and severely affected tea gardens in the Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.