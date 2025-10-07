Modi vs. Mamata over assault on BJP leaders in Bengal 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were attacked in Jalpaiguri district. BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were assaulted by a mob while visiting areas affected by floods and landslides. PM Modi called the law and order situation in West Bengal "absolutely pathetic." He urged state authorities to focus on relief efforts instead of political conflicts.

Relief efforts BJP workers should help in rescue operations: PM Modi PM Modi also called on BJP workers to help with ongoing rescue efforts. "I call upon BJP karyakartas to continue working among the people and assist the ongoing rescue operations," he said. Sharing videos of the attack, BJP leader Amit Malviya had blamed "TMC goons" for the attack, while claiming that those "actually helping the people...are being attacked for doing relief work."

Counter-accusation Mamata Banerjee hits back at PM Modi West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has since hit back at PM Modi, accusing him of politicizing a natural disaster without proper investigation. She said his comments were a "breach of the constitutional ethos." "The PM has blamed the TMC and the West Bengal government outright without a shred of verified evidence, legal inquiry, or administrative report. This is not just a political low, it is a breach of the constitutional ethos the prime minister has sworn to uphold."