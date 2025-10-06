AAP aims to contest all 243 assembly seats

Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases first list of candidates

By Snehil Singh 05:35 pm Oct 06, 202505:35 pm

What's the story

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections. The announcement comes ahead of the Election Commission's press conference, which announced that the polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Results will be announced on November 14. The party plans to contest all 243 assembly seats in Bihar, hoping to replicate its success from Delhi and Punjab.