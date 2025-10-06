Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases first list of candidates
What's the story
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections. The announcement comes ahead of the Election Commission's press conference, which announced that the polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Results will be announced on November 14. The party plans to contest all 243 assembly seats in Bihar, hoping to replicate its success from Delhi and Punjab.
Candidate details
Party to contest independently
The candidates announced by the AAP include Dr Meera Singh from Begusarai, Yogi Chaupal from Kusheshwarsthan (Darbhanga), Amit Kumar Singh from Taraiya (Saran), Bhanu Bharatiya from Kasba (Purnia), Shubhada Yadav from Benipatti (Madhubani), among others. The party has also made it clear that it will contest independently in Bihar. State co-incharge Abhinav Rai said, "Our alliance is with the people of Bihar. We won't ally with any party or coalition."
Governance focus
AAP's campaign in Bihar
AAP leaders have been vocal about their achievements in Delhi and Punjab, especially in education, healthcare, and public welfare. Bihar in-charge Ajesh Yadav said, "We have an approved model of growth and governance." The party is also set to announce its star campaigners soon. Top leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have visited Bihar to connect with locals ahead of the elections.