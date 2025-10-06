What are 17 new initiatives announced for Bihar Assembly polls 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced 17 new initiatives for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, which will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Results will be announced on November 14. The reforms, which will be implemented across the country later, aim to enhance the electoral process. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said these measures will serve as models for future nationwide implementation.

Transparency measures Major reforms in voting process Among the key initiatives, Kumar announced that 100% webcasting will be done at all polling stations, up from 50% previously. Political parties' Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been advised to participate in mock polls and collect Form 17C after polling ends. Voters will also see colored photographs of candidates on EVM ballots, with larger fonts on voter slips for easier identification of candidates.

New facility Mobile phones allowed outside polling stations In a first, voters will be allowed to carry mobile phones up to the outer area of polling stations. "Polling station ke kamre ke theek bahar matdata apna mobile phone jama kara sakta hai," said the CEC. Furthermore, political parties can set up polling agent booths just 100 meters from polling stations to boost public confidence in the democratic process. The progressive implementation of the ECI Net application is also on the cards, taking election technology into a new era.

Voter roll revision Special summary revision of electoral rolls Kumar also explained that previously, any discrepancies between Form 17C and the EVM counting unit required a complete recount of all affected VVPATs. "Similarly, it will be compulsory that postal ballots be counted before the final two rounds of EVM counting," Kumar said. In order to prevent overcrowding of polling stations, no booth shall have more than 1,200 voters. "To make the voting exercise easier for the electors, mobile deposit facility is being introduced at booths," Kumar said.