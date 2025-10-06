Bihar election to be held on November 6 and 11

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced dates for the Bihar Assembly election. They will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Results will be announced on November 14. The term of the current 243-member Bihar Assembly ends on November 22, and elections must be held before then. The dates are in line with what political parties asked for, which was to have the polls after Chhath Puja to boost voter turnout.

Bypolls 8 Assembly bypolls on November 11 Along with the second phase of Bihar Assembly election, eight Assembly bypolls will be held on November 11, according to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, with the results announced on November 14. They include the Budgam and Nagrota seats in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila (ST) in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa (ST) in Mizoram, and Nuapada in Odisha.

Twitter Post Reason for bypolls By-election in eight assembly constituencies of Jammu &Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram and Odisha to be held on 11th November; counting of votes on 14th November pic.twitter.com/SJvErJnmpA — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2025

Political dynamics NDA, 'Mahagathbandhan' to be key players in Bihar elections The upcoming elections will be a direct contest between two major alliances: the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the 'Mahagathbandhan' led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The NDA has 131 seats, while the opposition, which also includes the Congress, has 111. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party will also contest all 243 seats in its debut.

Election review ECI delegation met representatives of 12 political parties Ahead of the date announcement, an ECI delegation, led by CEC Kumar and including Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, visited Bihar to review poll preparedness. They met representatives of 12 parties, including national ones like Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. On September 30, it had published its final electoral roll in Bihar, which had 7.42 crore voters, a decline of more than 47 lakh since June, when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was initiated.