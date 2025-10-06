BJP MP bleeds from face after stones pelted in Bengal 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Khagen Murmu was injured in a stone-pelting incident in West Bengal 's Jalpaiguri district on Monday. The incident took place when Murmu and other BJP leaders, including local MLA Shankar Ghosh, were distributing relief materials to flood-affected people. Murmu suffered severe head injuries during the attack.

Accusations BJP accuses TMC of attack The BJP has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of masterminding the attack on Murmu. Sharing videos of the attack, BJP leader Amit Malviya, wrote on X, "BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a respected tribal leader and two-time MP from North Malda, was attacked by TMC goons while on his way to Nagrakata." He slammed Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for being "missing in action" during this crisis. He said, "Those actually helping the people...are being attacked for doing relief work."

BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a respected tribal leader and two-time MP from North Malda, was attacked by TMC goons while on his way to Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri’s Dooars region to help with relief and rescue efforts after devastating rains, floods, and… pic.twitter.com/pqpd9Vyrk9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 6, 2025

Flood response Banerjee questions effectiveness of dams North Bengal faced one of the deadliest natural disasters in recent years, which has killed at least 28 people so far. The heavy rains triggered landslides, destroying bridges and flooding cities from Darjeeling to Cooch Behar. Following the disasters, Banerjee has questioned the effectiveness of dams in preventing floods. She said, "Without dams the situation would have been better," while blaming lack of desiltation at Farakka and other barrages for worsening conditions.