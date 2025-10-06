BJP MP bleeds from face after stones pelted in Bengal
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Khagen Murmu was injured in a stone-pelting incident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Monday. The incident took place when Murmu and other BJP leaders, including local MLA Shankar Ghosh, were distributing relief materials to flood-affected people. Murmu suffered severe head injuries during the attack.
The BJP has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of masterminding the attack on Murmu. Sharing videos of the attack, BJP leader Amit Malviya, wrote on X, "BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a respected tribal leader and two-time MP from North Malda, was attacked by TMC goons while on his way to Nagrakata." He slammed Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for being "missing in action" during this crisis. He said, "Those actually helping the people...are being attacked for doing relief work."
North Bengal faced one of the deadliest natural disasters in recent years, which has killed at least 28 people so far. The heavy rains triggered landslides, destroying bridges and flooding cities from Darjeeling to Cooch Behar. Following the disasters, Banerjee has questioned the effectiveness of dams in preventing floods. She said, "Without dams the situation would have been better," while blaming lack of desiltation at Farakka and other barrages for worsening conditions.
The chief minister also announced compensation for families of those who died in the floods. Banerjee announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of victims in Nagrakata and other affected areas. She also said she would visit Hasimara and Nagrakata to assess the situation firsthand. She claimed that North Bengal received 300mm rainfall in 12 hours and blamed both man-made factors and excess rains for the flooding.