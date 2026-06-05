'Modi will cut 1.5cr trees': Rahul Gandhi protests Nicobar project
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has released a video on World Environment Day, slamming the Great Nicobar Project. He said the project endangers one of India's most ecologically sensitive areas and could lead to irreversible damage to its forests and biodiversity. The video, released on his YouTube channel, documents his visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where he observed developments under the project. "What I found raises serious questions," he said.
Project criticism
Tribal communities, settlers face uncertain future: Gandhi
In the video, Gandhi alleges that 161 square kilometers of rainforest are under threat. "That's four times the size of New Delhi! Ship these, earn billions of dollars and use them to build you hotels, casinos and little real estate play," he alleged. "The point is they want to help Mr. Adani and these criminals are hiding behind the navy, behind the forces to steal Indian land."
Twitter Post
Watch video here
I visited the southernmost tip of India.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 5, 2026
I stood at Indira Point. I walked under trees that have stood for centuries. I dove into coral reefs among the most vibrant on earth.
And I sat with the people who live there. Tribal communities, whose land is being taken away by… pic.twitter.com/RLNtT6L0U4
Project justification
How will hotels, rest houses bolster India's defense?: Gandhi
Gandhi also questioned the government's justification as a "defense project." "What's the use of building a shipment port in Nicobar when they are already building a port in Kerala, the Vizhinjam port, which was unveiled by the PM himself?" He asked how hotels, resorts, and rest houses planned under the scheme would bolster India's defense preparedness. "If you want to strengthen India's defense capabilities, then give INS Baaz the expansion it has been seeking for...past five years," he said.
Project criticism
Congress leaders slam Modi government over project
He said, during his visit, he met the tribal communities, whose land is being taken away by violating the Forest Rights Act. He said they were tricked into signing NOCs, making them forcibly give away their lands. "Settlers, many of them former soldiers, were placed on these islands...aren't getting fair compensation," he said. Moreover, coral reefs, which are given the highest level of protection, the same as tigers get because of their importance, will be erased from official maps.
Project
What is the project
The Great Nicobar Project is a ₹92,000 crore mega-infrastructure and strategic initiative planned by the Indian government to turn Nicobar Island into a significant maritime, economic, and defense hub in the Indo-Pacific region. The Centre has pushed ahead with the project despite the Nicobarese community's worries about dispossession of their ancestral land (destroyed by the 2004 tsunami) and ecological damage. It claims the "project seeks to ensure that development in Great Nicobar is sustainable, inclusive, and aligned with national interests."