'Modiji won't be PM in year's time': Rahul Gandhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not continue in his position for more than a year. "In my assessment, Modi ji will not be the prime minister in a year's time," he said while addressing tribal leaders at an event organized by the Adivasi Congress in New Delhi on Wednesday. Gandhi said the system once controlled by Modi is now collapsing.

Economic warning Economic tsunami warning Gandhi also warned of an "economic tsunami," claiming that India's protection system, which served as a "shock absorber against the international economy," has been dismantled by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said, "From one side, a massive economic tsunami is coming, prices are rising and this is just the beginning. India will witness such an economic crisis that you have never ever witnessed in your lives."

Systemic unrest 'Institutional revolt' in India Gandhi also alleged an "institutional revolt" within India's system, including the Election Commission (EC), which he says is "fully controlled." "It has been fully controlled for the last three years," he said, adding the "Chief election commissioner is messaging me, head of intelligence system, senior judiciary...all are revolting [against the BJP government]...they are providing us information." The Congress leader warned that if public anger over economic pressure continues, it could lead to a situation similar to an Emergency being imposed.

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Knowledge of unrest System is shaking, says Gandhi Gandhi claimed that PM Modi is aware of this systemic collapse. He said, "When I meet Modiji and attend his meetings, I have so much information on Modiji that he knows that I know too." The Congress leader said the system is now shaking and providing him with information about Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other ministers.

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