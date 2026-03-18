'Mohabbat humare saath...shadi Modi ke sath': Kharge jabs Deve Gowda 

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge evoked laughter in the Upper House while paying tribute to the retiring Rajya Sabha members on Wednesday. He said that people in politics and public life "neither get tired nor retire" due to their commitment to serve the nation. Kharge also reflected on his long association with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He said, "I have known Deve Gowda for more than 54 years, and I have worked with him a lot."

Personal note Kharge on his bond with Deve Gowda Kharge said he doesn't know what happened along the way. "Later, I don't know what happened. ' Wo mohabbat humare saath kiye, shaadi Modisahab ke sath' (But I don't know what happened. He dated us, loved us, but married Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. The comments drew a round of laughter from across the House, including from the prime minister, who was present in the Rajya Sabha.

Twitter Post Watch the light-hearted moment here #WATCH | Delhi | On Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, HD Deve Gowda, Congress National President and LoP, Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...I know Deve Gowda ji for more than 54 years and I worked with him a lot. Later, I don't know what happened...' Wo mohabbat… pic.twitter.com/FTyNLCQIzB — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

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Modi's tribute 'There is no full stop in politics' Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had bid farewell to the retiring MPs. He thanked them for their service and wished them luck in their future political careers. The PM stressed that "there was no full stop in politics." He said, "Discussions take place on various issues in the House, and every member plays a unique role in them."

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Learning opportunity PM urges newly elected MPs to learn from veterans Modi also encouraged newly elected MPs to learn from veterans like Gowda, Kharge, and Sharad Pawar. He noted that they have dedicated more than half their lives to parliamentary work. Addressing Ramdas Athawale, whose term is ending, Modi said that "sometimes we used to hear that there is a lot of opportunity for humor and satire in the House....But our Athawale is evergreen. Athawale is leaving, but no one here will feel any shortcomings."