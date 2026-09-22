'Moral policing can be done in…elegant fashion': Bihar minister
What's the story
Bihar Minister and Jamui MLA Shreyasi Singh has sparked controversy with her remarks on the harassment of two minors in Jamui. Speaking to India Today TV, Singh condemned the treatment of the minors but also suggested that "moral policing can be done in a more decent and elegant fashion." "But the way they mishandled and mistreated the boy and girl together is absolutely not tolerable," she said.
Community response
Singh questions treatment of minors
When the anchor, surprised by her statement, asked her to clarify what she meant by "moral policing can be done in a more respectable or elegant" fashion, Singh replied, "You can have an opinion about how somebody chooses to live their life and what they want to do with it. Maybe there is a better way to do it."
"But the way they have treated them is absolutely not tolerable. The videos that have come are shocking," she said.
Political backlash
Opposition leaders slam state government
The minister also said she would ensure that those responsible are punished.
"To help curb this (incident), I am going to ensure from my side that there is absolutely no loophole for them to get out. This incident needs to set a precedent for the future," she said.
Her comments have drawn criticism from opposition leaders.
Congress leader Pawan Khera asked if "Rapes are fine as long as they are 'decent and elegant' - and not violent?"
Party statement
AAP slams Singh for defending moral policing
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also slammed Singh for defending "moral policing" after the incident.
The party tweeted, "A woman MLA is actually justifying what goons did to a minor... What kind of political training does the BJP give its leaders that they go to any length to protect their government and shamelessly defend such acts?"
Five accused seen in the viral video have been arrested. The main accused, Nandan Yadav, was arrested after an encounter with police on Tuesday.