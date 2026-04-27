MP minister's brother threatens woman officer, walks free within hours

A woman government officer in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly threatened by Inder Singh Chauhan, the brother of state cabinet minister Nagar Singh Chauhan. The incident took place on April 22 at the Janpad Panchayat office in Alirajpur. Reportedly, Inder stormed into the office after ineligible applications under the Kanya Vivah Yojana were rejected. He allegedly verbally abused and threatened CEO Priya Kag, saying, "I will break your teeth... I will bury you alive."

Case details Inder granted bail due to health issues A case was registered against Inder under non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, he was granted bail within hours of his arrest on April 24, citing illness and high blood pressure. Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Singh Bhadoria confirmed that charges of criminal intimidation and obstruction were filed against Inder. The court granted him bail after he was produced before it.

Background check Inder's criminal history, Kag's safety concerns Inder has a long criminal history with over 25 cases registered against him in the past 32 years, including serious offenses like murder and kidnapping. However, he has never been convicted. Meanwhile, Kag has suspended field visits and is now under armed protection due to safety concerns at her workplace. She said, "I feel unsafe at my workplace."

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