Abhishek Banerjee's 'illegal' office demolished in Bengal

The demolition of Banerjee's office comes after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) issued notices for 17 properties linked to him and his family members.

Among these was "Shantiniketan," Banerjee's residence on Harish Mukherjee Road.

The KMC is also controlled by the TMC.

The issue has sparked a political controversy in West Bengal, especially after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of 43 properties allegedly linked to Banerjee.