MP SDM suspended for mentioning minister's 'ghanta' remarks in order 

A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Madhya Pradesh was suspended after he included Congress allegations and a controversial remark by minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in an official order. The decision was taken by Ujjain Division Revenue Commissioner Ashish Singh on grounds of "serious negligence, indifference and irregularities in the discharge of official duties." The SDM had issued an order directing revenue staff to maintain law and order during a Congress protest in Dewas.

Order controversy SDM's order included Congress memorandum verbatim However, the official order had a section of the Congress memorandum copied verbatim. The memorandum criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the Indore water contamination crisis and Vijayvargiya's use of "ghanta" in response to a journalist's question. It described his remark as "inhumanity and authoritarianism." The party directed its workers to hold 'ghanta' protests outside BJP MPs' and MLAs' homes in protest against what they termed "inhuman behavior" related to deaths from contaminated water in Indore.

Minister's comment Vijayvargiya's remark and its fallout Vijayvargiya, the Urban Development and Housing minister, had sparked controversy on December 31 by using "ghanta" while answering a question about the water contamination crisis. An NDTV reporter had asked why only junior officials were being held responsible, to which Vijayvargiya replied, "Oh, leave it, don't ask useless questions." Officials have confirmed six deaths due to diarrhea from contaminated water. Local residents, however, claimed 16 people died in the incident, including a six-month-old baby.