Mumbai to get general category woman mayor after lottery draw

Mumbai is set to have a woman mayor from the general category after a lottery draw on Thursday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be headed by a "General Woman" candidate, the Urban Development Department announced. The lottery system is used by the state government to decide the reservation categories of mayoral posts across municipal corporations in Maharashtra.

Reservation details Mayoral posts in several cities reserved for women The lottery draw has also reserved mayoral posts for women in Pune, Dhule, Nanded, Navi Mumbai, Malegaon, Mira-Bhayandar, Nashik, and Nagpur. Latur and Jalna are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) women, while Thane is open to all SC candidates. Eight municipal corporations have been allotted to Other Backward Classes (OBC), with some reserved for OBC women and others open to all OBC candidates.

Political reaction Shiv Sena faction objects to reservation of Mumbai's mayoral post The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has objected to the reservation of Mumbai's mayoral post. Senior leader Kishori Pednekar questioned why BMC wasn't considered under OBC, as the post remained unreserved in the last two terms. A state minister acknowledged the objection and said it would be looked into.

