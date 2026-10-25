Audio clip sparks BJP-Shiv Sena row over ₹500cr claim

Shiv Sena leader and former minister Ramdas Kadam has accused some BJP members of conspiring to politically eliminate Eknath Shinde, the father of Shrikant.

He named BJP MLCs Pravin Darekar and Prasad Lad in this alleged plot.

In response, Darekar and Lad defended themselves, saying they would not tolerate such allegations.

Lad hinted that the truth about who supported Patil would soon be revealed, threatening retaliation from their side.