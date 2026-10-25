Audio clip sparks BJP-Shiv Sena row over ₹500cr claim
What's the story
An audio clip released by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has triggered a political row between allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena. The clip features an unidentified woman claiming that ₹500 crore was sent to Patil through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. However, Patil has denied asking for or receiving such a payment, putting Shinde in the spotlight as he was accused of being a courier for BJP money ahead of the 2024 state polls.
Accusations unfold
'Some BJP members conspiring to politically eliminate Eknath Shinde'
Shiv Sena leader and former minister Ramdas Kadam has accused some BJP members of conspiring to politically eliminate Eknath Shinde, the father of Shrikant.
He named BJP MLCs Pravin Darekar and Prasad Lad in this alleged plot.
In response, Darekar and Lad defended themselves, saying they would not tolerate such allegations.
Lad hinted that the truth about who supported Patil would soon be revealed, threatening retaliation from their side.
Denial issued
Shinde denies involvement, urges Patil to provide evidence
Eknath Shinde has denied any involvement in the alleged ₹500 crore payment.
He said, "Neither have I given ₹500 crore, nor have I taken it," while speaking in Delhi.
He also urged Patil to verify the claim and provide evidence to relevant agencies.
The Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordering an investigation into the matter.
Investigation underway
'How does ₹500 crore in cash look?' Shrikant Shinde jokes
Fadnavis has ordered a forensic examination of the audio clip after a delegation from Team Shinde met him.
He questioned why these conversations have surfaced now, two-and-a-half years later.
Meanwhile, Shrikant Shinde dismissed the claim with humor, saying he was also curious about how ₹500 crore in cash would look and how many vehicles would be needed to transport it.
Dispute resolution
Lad says issue 'closed' after discussions with Shinde and Fadnavis
Lad later said the issue was "closed" after discussions with Shinde and Fadnavis.
He accused Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut of trying to create division.
"We respect Eknath Shinde and regard him as our elder brother," Lad said.
Meanwhile, Jarange Patil stood by the authenticity of the clip and demanded questioning of Ram Kadam over how Jarange obtained it.
Unverified claims
Speculation of tension between Fadnavis and Shinde
In the audio clip, which Jarange played in Jalna on Thursday, a woman claims that ₹500 crore was sent to him through Shrikant Shinde.
Other voices allegedly discuss strategies to counter his influence in Marathwada before the 2024 elections.
The authenticity of the clip has not been independently verified.
The controversy comes amid speculation of tension between Fadnavis and Shinde.