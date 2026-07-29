'Detaining activists normal': Nadda defends police crackdown

Nadda, who is also the Leader of the Upper House, recalled his own experiences as a student activist during the Emergency.

He said he had been picked up from his classroom twice.

"Any student who is into activism will have to face such a situation...and those who take law and order in their own hand, the police have to act accordingly," he said in response to Kharge's allegations that those responsible for using "brutal force" against protesters were roaming freely.