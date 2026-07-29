'Detaining activists normal': Nadda defends police crackdown
What's the story
A heated exchange erupted between Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over the recent police crackdown on student protesters in Delhi on Wednesday. The incident took place during a protest march to Parliament by students of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Defending the police action, Nadda said it was a "normal law and order situation" and accused the opposition of "politicizing and sensationalizing" the issue.
Personal recollection
Nadda recalls his own experiences as a student activist
Nadda, who is also the Leader of the Upper House, recalled his own experiences as a student activist during the Emergency.
He said he had been picked up from his classroom twice.
"Any student who is into activism will have to face such a situation...and those who take law and order in their own hand, the police have to act accordingly," he said in response to Kharge's allegations that those responsible for using "brutal force" against protesters were roaming freely.
Demand for accountability
'Democracy is not safe, people are not safe'
Kharge had earlier demanded action against the police officials responsible for the crackdown, saying, "Those who attacked the students are roaming free."
He accused the BJP of undermining safety. "Democracy is not safe, people are not safe. They are entering the office of a national party to arrest anyone."
Opposition lawmakers supported his call for a discussion on the police action and demanded a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.