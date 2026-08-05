NCP (SP) sacks all spokespersons 

The announcement read, "With the approval of the party's state president and former minister Shashikant Shinde, effective immediately from today, August 4, 2026, all previous appointments to the position of party spokesperson are hereby cancelled until further orders."

"During this period, former MLA Vidya Chavan and Mahesh Tapase will represent the party's official stand before the media as the authorized spokespersons. All concerned are requested to take note."