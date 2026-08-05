NCP (SP) sacks all spokespersons
What's the story
The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has decided to do away with all its spokespersons. The decision was announced late Tuesday night by the party's state unit chief Shashikant Shinde. In a press note, Shinde said former Member of Legislative Council Vidya Chavan and party leader Mahesh Tapase would be the only spokespersons till new appointments are made.
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The announcement
The announcement read, "With the approval of the party's state president and former minister Shashikant Shinde, effective immediately from today, August 4, 2026, all previous appointments to the position of party spokesperson are hereby cancelled until further orders."
"During this period, former MLA Vidya Chavan and Mahesh Tapase will represent the party's official stand before the media as the authorized spokespersons. All concerned are requested to take note."
Party restructuring
NCP undergoing series of organizational changes
The NCP has been undergoing a series of organizational changes in recent weeks, including new appointments to its student, youth, and teachers' wings.
Shinde had earlier appointed Sushil Borde as the student wing president, Vishal Wakadkar as the youth wing president, and Ram Rathod as the teachers' cell president.
"We have no idea about the sudden decision. It must be part of the organizational overhaul that is underway," one of the former spokespersons said, according to the Indian Express.
Performance review
Spokespersons failed to meet party's expectations
Indian Express sources suggest that several spokespersons had failed to meet the party's expectations. Instead of removing them one by one, the NCP decided to overhaul the entire panel.
The decision to sack all spokespersons comes amid alleged internal conflicts within the party over joining the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The same day the spokespersons were sacked, the Congress and the NCP clashed after the former dubbed Deputy CM and NCP national president Sunetra Pawar "Gungi Gudiya" (silent doll).