8 NCP(SP) MPs to meet Supriya Sule over delimitation bill
What's the story
Eight Lok Sabha members of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) will meet party working president Supriya Sule in Delhi on Monday. The meeting is to discuss the delimitation bill ahead of a special Parliament session. The MPs have clarified that no decision has been taken by the party on the bill yet.
Decision pending
Final decision on vote to be taken by Pawar, Sule
The proposed delimitation bill seeks to amend the Constitution to redraw Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies. It requires a two-thirds majority for passage.
The final decision on how NCP-SP will vote rests with Sharad Pawar and Sule.
Amid this uncertainty, MP Dhairyashil Mohite Patil slammed allies for criticizing them prematurely, saying "No stand of the NCP has been decided yet."
Decision questioned
Confusion deepens over party's stand
The confusion intensified when MLA Jitendra Awhad announced that the party would support the bill, a claim senior leader Ankush Kakade backed.
However, MP Amar Kale questioned how this decision was made without consulting voting MPs.
"Is Jitendra Awhad going to vote in the Lok Sabha? Is Ankush Kakade going to vote there? We eight MPs are going to vote," he said.
Clarity needed
MP Kale requests leaders not to make them look foolish
Kale stressed that they represent millions and requested leaders not to make them look foolish.
He said he had shared his views on delimitation with Pawar and Sule at a recent meeting, but only for a short time.
"We were told, let the bill come, then we will clarify our stand," he said.
Voting transparency
Shirur MP clarifies Awhad's statement mixed 2 different issues
Shirur MP Amol Kolhe clarified that Awhad's statement mixed two different issues.
He said that while Pawar acknowledged that delimitation is constitutional, they need to study the bill further before making a decision.
The draft bill was only shared with MPs on Friday night and will be introduced on Monday and voted on Tuesday.
"Whatever our decision is, we will place it on the floor of Parliament," Kolhe said.
Whip clarification
Whip issued for attendance only, says Ahmednagar MP
Ahmednagar MP Nilesh Lanke clarified that the whip issued by the party's group leader was only to ensure attendance.
"A whip means every MP must compulsorily be present," he said.
Dindori MP Bhaskar Bhagare said a final decision will be taken after more details of the bill are available.
He added that past opposition to similar bills was due to concerns about imbalances they could create.