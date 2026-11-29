The proposed delimitation bill seeks to amend the Constitution to redraw Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies. It requires a two-thirds majority for passage.

The final decision on how NCP-SP will vote rests with Sharad Pawar and Sule.

Amid this uncertainty, MP Dhairyashil Mohite Patil slammed allies for criticizing them prematurely, saying "No stand of the NCP has been decided yet."