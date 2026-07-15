Sharad Pawar's NCP agrees to back NDA's delimitation bill: Reports 

The development comes after both factions of the NCP, the other led by Sunetra Pawar, held late-night meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The party's working president and Lok Sabha MP, Supriya Sule, has said they would back the bill, provided there is a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states.

"If the Union government amends the delimitation Bill by bringing a 50% increase in seats, then we will support it," she told The Indian Express.