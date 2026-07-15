Sharad Pawar's NCP agrees to back NDA's delimitation bill: Reports
What's the story
Amid speculation of a possible tie-up with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) has decided to support the Centre's proposed delimitation Bill. According to India Today, the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP is likely to support the Narendra Modi government's delimitation bill in Parliament. This decision would be a departure from the Opposition, which had earlier united to defeat a similar bill.
Sule
Supriya Sule says NCP will back Delimitation Bill
The development comes after both factions of the NCP, the other led by Sunetra Pawar, held late-night meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The party's working president and Lok Sabha MP, Supriya Sule, has said they would back the bill, provided there is a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states.
"If the Union government amends the delimitation Bill by bringing a 50% increase in seats, then we will support it," she told The Indian Express.
Political meetings
Sule said this demand was raised by several Opposition parties
Sule stated that various opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress and the DMK, had made this demand when the legislation was first introduced in Parliament.
"All of us, including the TMC and the DMK, had taken this position. It is not something that is being said for the first time," she said.
She, however, downplayed speculations about the party's alleged proximity to the BJP following NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil's late-night meeting with Chief Minister Fadnavis on Tuesday.
Denials issued
Patil dismisses rumors of merger talks with ruling NCP
Patil also dismissed rumors of merger talks with the ruling NCP.
"I met the Chief Minister to discuss the issue of disqualifying the chairman of the Islampur Municipal Council. I do not know about the meeting between Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel and the Chief Minister," he said.
"I have not met Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel regarding any merger plans," he said.
The speculation comes after six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena last month.
Party dynamics
Some MLAs in favor of moving to NDA
Sources told The Indian Express that some NCP (SP) MLAs are in favor of moving to the NDA. They say staying in the opposition makes it harder to get development funds and administrative clearances.
At least half of its 10 MLAs favor a move to the NDA, they said.
Despite being the smallest among Maharashtra's six major political parties, the NCP (SP)'s parliamentary strength is crucial for the NDA as it prepares for important legislation like the delimitation Bill.
Chidambaram
Congress accuses BJP of luring regional parties for bill support
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has alleged that the BJP was trying to rope in the support of regional parties like the NCP (SP) and DMK for the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.
The proposed bill seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats to 850 and pave the way for delimitation.
Chidambaram has urged these parties not to support this legislation, claiming it would disadvantage states that had successfully controlled population growth in line with the National Population Policy.