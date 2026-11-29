Women's reservation Bill: Government confident of Lok Sabha majority
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is hopeful of getting support from 371 Lok Sabha MPs for its revised constitutional amendment on delimitation and women's reservation, according to India Today, which cited government sources. The three-Bill package will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Monday. This number includes support from BJP allies and other parties that the Centre anticipates will back the proposal.
Vote dynamics
Amendment needs 360 votes to pass
If all 540 MPs vote, the amendment needs 360 votes to pass, giving the government an 11-vote cushion on sources' estimate.
The Rajya Sabha has to approve it separately.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would sit on the proposed Delimitation Commission and choose its third member.
He argued this would give BJP a free hand in redrawing constituencies.
Official rebuttal
Gandhi's claims 'blatant lies': Government sources
The cited government sources have dismissed Gandhi's claims as "blatant lies," the publication reported.
Under the revised Bill, a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge would head the commission.
The CEC could take the second seat himself or nominate another Election Commissioner for that position.
The third seat would typically go to the concerned State Election Commissioner by virtue of office.
Commission details
Commission expected to take 2-2.5 years for redrawing constituencies
Five MLAs and up to five Lok Sabha MPs from each state would be associate members of the commission.
These members would be nominated by the respective Speakers, considering the composition of each House.
They wouldn't have a vote.
The commission is expected to take two to two-and-a-half years for redrawing constituencies, publishing draft boundaries, considering objections, and holding public hearings.
Seat expansion
No change in Rajya Sabha's strength
The delimitation package proposes a 50% increase in Lok Sabha and Assembly seats for each state and Union territory.
This would broadly maintain their current shares of the House, based on the 1971 Census.
These new seat allocations and boundaries would remain until 2051.
However, government sources clarified that there would be no change in Rajya Sabha's strength or its seat distribution among states.
Quota details
One-third women's quota to be implemented after 1st delimitation
The proposed amendment includes a one-third women's quota, which would be implemented after the first delimitation.
The commission would also determine the number of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
Government sources said waiting for fresh Census figures could delay the implementation beyond the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.