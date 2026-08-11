NEET resolution passed in TN Assembly; DMK, AIADMK support move
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The resolution was moved by Health Minister K Arunraj and supported by several parties, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Congress, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and left parties. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party's lone MLA walked out in opposition.
Policy change
NEET detrimental to students from rural areas, says state government
The resolution calls for amendments to central laws to end the uniform NEET system for undergraduate medical admissions in Tamil Nadu.
The state government has maintained that NEET is detrimental to students from rural and economically backward sections, especially those studying in the Tamil medium.
It has also raised concerns over the increasing reliance on expensive coaching centers and the stress put on students by a single entrance exam after 12 years of schooling.
Political divide
BJP MLA opposes resolution, cites examples of students clearing NEET
The state government has proposed that admissions in the state be based on Class 12 exam marks.
However, BJP MLA M Bhojarajan opposed it, saying NEET gives hope to students.
He cited an example of 10 students from Pollachi clearing the exam and asked why the state government wasn't focusing on providing coaching facilities instead of seeking abolition of NEET.
He stressed the need for state support schemes so students don't depend on rich private individuals or expensive coaching centers.
Support call
Resolution highlights question paper leaks
The resolution states that the state Assembly unanimously passed Bill No. 43 of 2021, which seeks to exempt the state from NEET for undergraduate medical courses. However, the bill has been kept pending without presidential approval.
The resolution also highlights question paper leaks and irregularities in the examination system, claiming NEET-UG 2024 was canceled and reconducted, causing tremendous distress to eligible candidates.
"NEET is against Social Justice, Equality, and state rights," Arunraj said while introducing the resolution in the assembly.