New video emerges from Baramati crash that killed Ajit Pawar

A video has emerged on social media, purportedly showing the crash site of a small plane from January 28 in Baramati, Maharashtra, NDTV reported. The incident killed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and four others. The video's authenticity itself has not been vouched for. The 12-second video shows people shouting and pointing at burning debris with an explosion sound heard toward the end.

Ongoing probe Investigation into crash still underway The official investigation into the crash is still underway. The Learjet 45, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crashed while making a second approach to Baramati airport. The black box of the aircraft, comprising the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, has been recovered and is being analyzed to determine the cause of the accident.

Airstrip inspection Ministry launches program to inspect uncontrolled airstrips Simultaneously, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched a program to inspect uncontrolled airstrips across India. The aim is to implement protocols for operations at these airstrips, which are usually used by flight training organizations and private charter aircraft. These airfields lack full-time air traffic control systems and navigational aids, being mostly managed by private operators and state governments.

