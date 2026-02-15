New video emerges from Baramati crash that killed Ajit Pawar
What's the story
A video has emerged on social media, purportedly showing the crash site of a small plane from January 28 in Baramati, Maharashtra, NDTV reported. The incident killed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and four others. The video's authenticity itself has not been vouched for. The 12-second video shows people shouting and pointing at burning debris with an explosion sound heard toward the end.
Ongoing probe
Investigation into crash still underway
The official investigation into the crash is still underway. The Learjet 45, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crashed while making a second approach to Baramati airport. The black box of the aircraft, comprising the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, has been recovered and is being analyzed to determine the cause of the accident.
Airstrip inspection
Ministry launches program to inspect uncontrolled airstrips
Simultaneously, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched a program to inspect uncontrolled airstrips across India. The aim is to implement protocols for operations at these airstrips, which are usually used by flight training organizations and private charter aircraft. These airfields lack full-time air traffic control systems and navigational aids, being mostly managed by private operators and state governments.
Infrastructure mapping
Baramati crash brings attention to uncontrolled airfields
The inspection of 400 uncontrolled airstrips will help map infrastructure gaps and aid emergency services, such as firefighting facilities. This move is aimed at closing regulatory gaps in monitoring these airfields. NDTV's exclusive report highlights how the Baramati crash has brought attention to uncontrolled airfields, tracking nine accidents since 2013 that were investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).